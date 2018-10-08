China accuses ex-Interpol chief of bribery, other crimes

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, then China's Vice Minister of Public Security Meng Hongwei delivers a campaign speech at the 85th session of the general assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), in Bali, Indonesia. Chinese authorities say they are investigating the former president of Interpol for bribery and other crimes and indicate that political transgressions may have also landed him in trouble. In a statement posted on a government website Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, the authorities said Meng Hongwei, China's vice minister for public security, was being investigated due to his own "willfulness and for bringing trouble upon himself." (Du Yu/Xinhua via AP, File) (AP)