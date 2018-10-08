Car crashes into DeRidder home

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A traffic accident is under investigation in DeRidder after a car crashed into a home, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Rudy.
According to initial reports a log truck was heading west at the intersection of Shirley and Texas Street. A female driver was turning right in red in a Ford Escape and the two vehicles collided. The impact caused the woman to drive into the side of a house.
A gas and water line in the home were struck. No one was in the home at the time of the accident. The female driver was wearing her seat belt but was transported to Beauregard Health Services.
DeRidder Fire and Police department responded to this accident.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.