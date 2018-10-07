10th Annual Shane Hanchey Invitational

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Shane Hanchey held his 10th Annual Invitational Sunday, October 7 in Sulphur at the West-Cal Arena.
“It's something that I've wanted to do since I was a little kid,” Shane Hanchey said. “Get the big-name guys here to our area, our parish, our state and our town of Sulphur. I'm grateful and humbled to say that I've done that for the last 10 years now. We've got the biggest names in the business here. Our season just got over September 30, so for these guys to drive all the way from Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan to be here roping in Sulphur is pretty cool."
This season, Hanchey has qualified for his ninth National Finals Rodeo being held in Las Vegas in December. He is also a reigning 2013 World Champion Calf Roper and is going to the 2018 NFR first in his event.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Shance Hanchey said. “I had a great year this year from start to finish. It’s probably the first time in my career from January to September I was good all year. Going in No. 1 I have a target on my back, but I plan on doing the same thing I would do if I was going in at No. 10 which is stay aggressive and hopefully bring another title back to Calcasieu Parish.”
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.