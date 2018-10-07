10th Annual Shane Hanchey Invitational

“It's something that I've wanted to do since I was a little kid,” Shane Hanchey said. “Get the big-name guys here to our area, our parish, our state and our town of Sulphur. I'm grateful and humbled to say that I've done that for the last 10 years now. We've got the biggest names in the business here. Our season just got over September 30, so for these guys to drive all the way from Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan to be here roping in Sulphur is pretty cool."