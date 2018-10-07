St. Eugene welcomes parish to annual Alligator Festival

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Alligator hunting season in Louisiana has begun and that means it’s time for the Alligator Festival.
For over 30 years the St. Eugene Catholic Church has hosted the festival.
"Everybody shows up helps the day of the festival," festival chairman Zeek Wright said.
With music, bouncy houses for the kids, a silent and live auction and a pageant show, there's something for everyone.
"Draws a lot of people, so it really is a good community effort," Wright said.
However, it wouldn't be a festival without food. On the menu, alligator. Taking 75 to 100 pounds to feed everyone at the festival, most of the meat is donated by local vendors.
"Each year we've sold out of alligator meat completely," Wright said.
That’s because Wright has perfected the fried alligator recipe.
“A week or so before the festival marinate it with mustard, Tabasco sauce and that stuff,” Wright said.
But Wright said he will give new comers a chance in the festivals cook-off. This year they had 15 competitors.
"Everyone is cooking alligator that is the staple of the dish,” Ryan Bourriaque said. “Originality and any other add on you want to include makes it even better."
Church members also honored Benny, Linda and Alice Welch who recently died in a car accident. The family made a name for themselves in the alligator business.
"Through trapping, and then also through the Cajun Ben products, the alligator teeth necklaces,” Bourriaque said. “Mr. Ben was always so proud of that."
Aside from the food and games, it’s a chance for people to come home. Located right off the Gulf, the parish lost a lot of residents due to recent hurricanes.
"As you'll notice today people travel from throughout region across borders to come back and see family and see friends from previous years," Bourriaque said.
All of the money raised will be used to help the church with daily expenses.
