LSU suffers first loss of season to Florida

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In a back-and-forth game in The Swamp, No. 22 Florida scored with eight minutes remaining and held off the fifth-ranked Tigers, 27-19, on Saturday.
LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) suffered its first defeat of the 2018 season while facing three ranked teams away from Tiger Stadium in its first six games. Florida improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in SEC play.
With 11:14 remaining, LSU took a 19-15 lead after running back Nick Brossette's second touchdown of the game. However, the Tigers two-point attempt was batted away and Florida answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to take earn a 20-19 lead.
Florida earned the final margin with 1:45 to play when Burrow threw his first interception in 160 pass attempts as a Tiger. Florida's Brad Stewart Jr. returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.
Brossette netting 95 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire added 55 yards on 13 carries.
Burrow was 19-of-34 passing for 191 yards. He was sacked five times for minus-30 yards, but finished with 22 net rushing yards. Derrick Dillon had a team-high four catches for 42 yards, while Justin Jefferson added three catches for 50 yards.
In a statistically-even contest, Florida outgained LSU, 391-371. LSU had three turnovers while Florida had one.
LSU returns home to start a three-game homestand, beginning Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff against No. 2 Georgia. The game will be televised by CBS and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 12:30 p.m.
SCORING PLAYS:
- Nick Brossette run for 4 yds for a TD (C. Tracy KICK): LSU - 7, Florida - 0 (1st Qtr.)
- Lamical Perine run for 1 yd for a TD (Evan McPherson KICK): LSU - 7, Florida - 7 (2nd Qtr.)
- Cole Tracy 33 Yd Field Goal: LSU - 10, Florida - 7 (2nd Qtr.)
- Feleipe Franks pass complete to Daquon Green for 3 yds for a TD (Evan McPherson KICK): LSU - 10, Florida - 14 (2nd Qtr.)
- C. Tracy 42 yd FG GOOD: LSU - 13, Florida - 10 (3rd Qtr.)
- Nick Brossette 1 Yd Run (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed): LSU - 19, Florida - 14 (4th Qtr.)
- Lamical Perine 2 Yd Run (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed): LSU - 19, Florida - 20 (4th Qtr.)
- J. Burrow pass intercepted for a TD,B. Stewart Jr. return for 25 yds for a TD, (E. McPherson KICK): LSU - 19, Florida - 27 (4th Qtr.)
