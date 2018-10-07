High speed case ends in motorcycle crash

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D report that a traffic stop on a motorcyclist traveling down LA-385 turned into a high speed chase late Friday night Oct. 5, 2018.
The motorcyclist, Trevor Lee Pike, crashed his motorcycle along Red Davis McCollister Road during the chase and was transported to a local hospital.
State Police say after being released from the hospital Pike turned himself in and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond of $5,850.00.
