FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pattern change late this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of this evening expect showers and storms to continue to be hit or miss. Temperatures got warmer today than expected topping out in the 90s instead of the upper 80s as we saw less cloud coverage. We do have a slight breeze out of the east helping it to not feel so hot.
That breeze will continue overnight as we cool off into the low 70s with rain chances remaining low.
Monday looks to be pretty similar to today with scattered afternoon showers and storms with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.
Tuesday as tropical moisture surges north into the southern Gulf coast states rain chances jump to 60% during the day. Wednesday we can expect rain chances to continue but down a little from Tuesday as our first cold front pushes across the area. This will lead to a shift in the wind overnight helping to funnel in cooler and drier air. Winds are anticipated to stay out of the north through the day on Thursday and Friday helping to keep those temperatures down.
Another cold front is anticipated Saturday helping to keep this cooler weather around.
Out in the tropics all eyes are on Tropical Storm Michael located just south of the Yucatan peninsula. Winds are sustained at 40 mph and the storm is currently stationary. This will give the system additional time to strengthen. This is not good for the Gulf coast as now Michael is anticipated to become a Category 1 hurricane before landfall.
Good news for us is the cold front sweeping across the US will turn this storm away from Louisiana. Right now, landfall is anticipated to the west of our area along the Florida panhandle.
