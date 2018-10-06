With ongoing issues, when will the new Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s office be built?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - No space, sewage backup in the autopsy room, and a leaky roof. Calcasieu Coroner, Dr. Terry Welke, said these are just a few of the issues at the current coroner’s office.
This time last year, the projected start date for construction was late 2018. Now, construction is expected to begin June of next year.
“I don’t know that we would really call it a true delay. It’s just with these facilities, as complex as they are, we only have one chance to get it right,” Dean Kelly, director of facility management for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said.
The longer the wait, the longer Welke said he has to make things work in the over 50-year-old building.
“Roof leaks, problem with the heating and their air conditioning here because they’re so old. It’s just uh, it’s a cornucopia of things that need to be taken care of,” he said. “So far they’ve just been holding a carrot in front of us.”
In one room alone, they do x-rays, take digital photos, perform autopsies and anything else that comes with processing a body.
Chief Investigator for the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, Charlie Hunter, said this process will be much easier when they have new building with a different room for every step.
“We’ve made it work long before I was here and since I’ve been here for the last 14 years we’ve made this work but the possibility of something so much bigger and better, just to expand what we already do, it would just be amazing,” Hunter said.
Hunter said he knows it will take a lot of work to make the building perfect, but when the building comes to fruition their team will be ready to work in it.
Kelly said the construction on the new building should be finished by October 2020.
