Vinton man arrested for arson and theft

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reports that they have arrested a Vinton man in regards to his involvement in a camper fire in Starks.
State Fire Marshals responded to a tip about a suspicious fire in the 4300 block of J.E. Miller Road in Starks on Friday, September 28, 2018.
Investigators learned the fire occurred in early August and was one of three camper fires on the property in recent months.
The owners of the burned campers reported involvement with a Starks woman prior to the fires and several witnesses also reported the woman admitting to them that she set the fires along with a male accomplice.
With the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Vinton Police Department the male accomplice, Bryan J. Richard, was located and brought in for questioning on October 4, 2018.
In an interview with State Fire Marshal investigators Richard admitted to being involved in the August 2, 2018 fire which he acknowledged began as an attempt to steal copper from a previously burned camper on the property with the female suspect.
There is currently an outstanding arrest warrant for the female suspect, Wendy Bagley, who is wanted for simple arson and misdemeanor theft.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office requests that anyone with information on Wendy Bagley’s whereabouts to call the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-256-5452.
