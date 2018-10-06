Romanians vote on putting gay marriage ban in constitution

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 24, 2011, file picture, Romanian orthodox priests walk, backdropped by the communist era built House of the People, currently the Palace of Parliament, during a religious procession in Bucharest, Romania. Romania is holding a referendum Oct. 6-7 on the definition of marriage that could outlaw same-sex marriages. It's supported by the Romanian Orthodox Church and conservative groups, but has been criticized by gay rights groups and 47 European lawmakers who say it risks discriminating against single-parent families and others. (AP Photo/Octav Ganea, file) (AP)