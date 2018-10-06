The next generation of McNeese tailgaters

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Last week the rain put a little bit of a damper on things for McNeese State University tailgaters.
However for Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian University, fans came back out in full effect.
Tailgating has been a part of football for a long time, but it wouldn’t be possible without future generations.
They may be small in size, but their spirit is mighty. Through the game of football the little tailgaters are inspired.
“My dad just likes that team because he played in college,” eight-year-old Braxton Anderson said.
Another kid added.
“I wanna be on the team because, I want to know all the players,” eight-year-old Harris Dennis said.
With every weekend they tailgate, the children learn from the best.
“Getting them out, getting them around people, where they can see the band, and walk by,” Lake Charles Toyota general sales manager Corey Tarver said. “You can’t experience that from an IPad or a phone.”
Watching the cook prepare the food, hoping to carry on family recipes, but most importantly, teaching the importance of coming together.
“We get to throw football, and play washers, ride bikes and have fun.” Brody Anderson said.
“We play around, there’s a big hill at the game and we just roll around the game,” Braxton Anderson said.
Making a McNeese tailgating experience unlike any other.
"Everybody knows everybody, our kids can go play with other tailgaters,” Brent Anderson said. “And they feed them, they know them, they take care of them.”
Children, they are the next generation of tailgaters, and McNeese students. In years to come, they are happy to carry on the McNeese traditions.
“We just like the Cowboys really much,” Braxton Anderson said.
Because nothing is better than being able to share in the bond of an alma mater.
“This is a tradition, a tradition that we’ve always had,” Kayla Kastner said. “Our parents brought me and my little brothers to the game and I’m excited to pass that on that tradition with my babies.”
Should McNeese take victory over Abilene Christian, this will the Cowboy’s 500th win of all-time.
To watch the game, visit the McNeese website.
