McNeese takes on ACU

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys are looking for two things as they gear up to take on the ACU Wildcats inside Cowboy Stadium Saturday night.
- To remain undefeated in the SLC
- To pick up their 500th win as a program
“We just need to try to win the game. If it's 500, it's 500. It’s just another conference game and we’re trying to pick up another win,” Lance Guidry said. “McNeese has been blessed to have a program like this. We’ve been winning for a long time. I’ve always thought that McNeese and LSU are the cream of the crop in the state. McNeese has been doing good for a long time and we both have great traditions. It’d be pretty cool if we could get it this week.”
Saturday will be the sixth meeting between the two schools with McNeese having won the previous five matchups.
Defense with attitude (DWA) has excelled, holding opponents to fewer offensive yards as each week goes along. The Pokes held BYU to a season-low 291 total yards at the time, only to better that and hold SFA to 188 yards and a season-low 10 first downs.
After SFA, the Pokes are now ranked No. 1 in the Southland Conference in rushing defense (99.4), scoring defense (19.6), first down defense (40), fumbles recovered (8), and pass efficiency defense (116.68).
“We have set goals every week, one of those goals is to keep our opponent under 20 points. We want to create more turnovers than the other defense. we want to have more turnovers than the opponent has touchdowns. Then, the big STAT that we want every week is a third-quarter shutout,” Lance Guidry said. “We used to talk about the first series of the third quarter, but now our motto is that we need to shut out opponents in the third quarter.”
You can listen to the broadcast on 92.9 The Lake and the McNeese Radio Network is also streaming the game at www.McNeeseSports.com. Kickoff is set for 6 PM.
