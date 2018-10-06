FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances sticking around through mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through this evening expect that chance of a pop-up shower to continue. Temperatures are on the downtrend, but we are still feeling like close to the triple digits thanks to the humidity. After sunset, expect those rain chances to go down and remain low overnight. With low temperatures dropping into the mid to low 70s.
On Sunday, I have lowered rain chances as models have trended towards less coverage of rainfall tomorrow. This means that temperatures will get a little bit warmer than previously expected. Showers and storms are still possible but will remain hit or miss. As usual, after sunset those shower chances will go down considerably to almost nothing overnight as temperatures drop into the 70s again.
Rain chances remain low into the start of the week with Monday shaping up to not look too bad with scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80s. But, into the day on Tuesday rain chances are back up as we see tropical moisture surge into the area associated with the possible tropical development.
According to models, this area of possible development in the Caribbean has a very high chance of development in the next 2 days as conditions are favorable. Right now, models have a cold front swinging across the US and helping guide his tropical system off to our east leaving us on the dry side of the system come the later half of this week.
