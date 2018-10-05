2018 Wheels of Hope: Benefit for Local Children with Autism

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The St. Nicholas Center rolls out their annual Wheels of Hope charity bike ride Saturday, October 6 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m..
Bikers can choose five different routes showcasing the natural beauty of Sam Houston Jones State Park as well as the
Calcasieu River. Riders will gather at St. Theodore’s Holy Family Catholic School on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff. Admission is $15 for children and
$35 dollars for adults.
Riders will be treated to a “Taste of Louisiana” at the finish line of savory cuisine.
