Virtual dissection table proven effective at Sowela

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A new piece of technology is taking learning to a totally different level at Sowela Technical Community college.
It allows students to get a hands on look at the human anatomy and no, it’s not your typical game of operation.
Summer Leger, a pre-nursing major at Sowela says it brings a new meaning to higher ed learning.
“We’re actually able to take him apart and look at him and see what it would look like inside one of our patients possibly," said Leger.
The school recently received a grant that allowed them to purchase an Anatomage table (virtual dissection tool) geared towards students taking courses in anatomy.
Instructor, Nicole Wiley at first thought of the dissection table as just a “glorified ipad."
She says the table allows students and faculty to access anatomical information in a way that has previously been inaccessible.
“We have the world’s top hospitals and top medical schools who are training with the Anatomage table and we have it right here at Sowela," said Wiley. “Our nurses are not just getting an education, they’re getting the best technology that is out there to learn what they need to learn about the body as a whole just as a doctor would.”
After teaching with it for a few months, she’s seeing the effect it has on her students in teal time.
She says test scores have improved anywhere between 30 to 55 percent.
“Coming in here and being able to use these tables is helping me to understand,” said Summer. “I can now use that knowledge and further it and make it make sense.”
The FDA has cleared the software for use in radiology, enabling users to upload X-rays and CAT scans from a doctor’s office that the Anatomage software will then convert for use on the machine. Anatomage also depicts feline and canine cadavers, embryo development, and histology samples.
Sowela is one of 7 institutions in the state to have the table.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.