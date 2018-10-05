Trump lashes out at Capitol Hill protesters

An emotional exchange last week between Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and two women quickly went viral and appeared to contribute to Flake's demand that a vote be delayed by a week for an FBI background investigation. On Thursday several women approached Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah near capitol elevators to ask why he was backing Kavanaugh. Hatch told them to "grow up." West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin was also confronted. "How do you know how I'm going to vote?" the senator responded to criticism from a protester.