Touchdown Live - Week 6

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Barbe Bucs hope to continue their dominance against their biggest rivals when they cross the Calcasieu River and head to the Sulphur Golden Tors Friday night in the KPLC Game of the Week.
You can check out live updates of all tonight’s scores here: http://www.kplctv.com/sports/scoreboard/
Barbe (4-1, 1-1) has been dominant against Sulphur (2-3, 1-1) in recent years, holding an 11-2 edge in the series since 2004. Barbe hasn’t lost to Sulphur since 2007.
Barbe is coming off its first loss of the season, 50-21, while Sulphur snapped a three-game losing streak with a 21-14 win over Lafayette.
