Suspect arrested in Hathaway burglaries

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office says that an arrest has been made after receiving three separate reports of burglaries in the Hathaway/North Roanoke area on October 2, 2018.
The sheriff’s office states that victims reported having their doors kicked in and having belongings such as guns and televisions stolen during the day.
With the help of statements from witnesses deputies were able to follow up on a suspicious vehicle from earlier that day.
Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Danny James Sylvester.
Later that evening detectives were informed that Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Estherwood Police Department had been in a pursuit with the suspicious vehicle and had taken Sylvester into custody.
The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office says that thanks to public assistance warrants were issued for Sylvester with the following charges: 3 counts of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property over $1,000, 2 counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, simple criminal damage to property over $1,000, and theft under $1,000.
Sylvester is currently being held in the Acadia Parish Jail.
