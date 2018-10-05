Police release new picture of restaurant burglary suspect

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police release a new picture of the burglar robbing a Lake Charles business.
Police say a man dressed in black entered Buffi’s PeauxBoys located at 3620 Gerstner Memorial Boulevard early Tuesday morning by smashing a window.
Surveillance video shows the man removing register draws containing $400 in cash.
The subject wore a black hoodie, white gloves and a mask covering their face.
If anyone has information on this person or pertaining to this case please contact Detective Colby Thompson or the Lake Charles Police Property Crimes Division at 491-1311.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.