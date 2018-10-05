PHOTOS: Cameron Parish Sheriff asking for public’s help in Galimidi case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office has released new photos of Mitzie Galimidi the night before she was found dead on Sweetlake Camp Road in Cameron Parish.
Galimidi’s body was found on Wednesday, Sept. 26 and while there were no obvious signs of trauma this case is still being investigated as a homicide.
Galimidi was last seen on Tues., Sept. 25 at midnight walking south on Ryan Street in the area of the Bad Apple Saloon and Center Stage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-775-5111.
