Major progress underway at i-10 welcome center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Your road trip may soon look a little different if you take Interstate 10.
Plans to open a new welcome center for travelers at the Texas line have been pushed back a few times but the opening may finally be happening soon.
Located just one mile east of the Texas border, the previous facility was shut down due to flooding.
The $16 million project involved the demolition of the current welcome center, which will be replaced with a new 16,000 square foot facility.
Additional improvements include the following:
• Renovation of truck and car parking areas
• Addition of bus drop-off area and pavilion
• Addition of concrete waterfront boardwalk and walkways
• New picnic pavilions and covered lake lookout
• Installation of a new sewage treatment plant and sanitary sewer system
• Addition of water well and water distribution system
• Addition of CCTV security and electrical systems
• Addition of enhanced site lighting and landscaping
Tammy York with the Department of Transportation Development says the project was originally scheduled to open in January of 2017. Multiple factors have contributed to that delay.
“There’s been a couple of delays as far as weather, we had the March floods of 2016 and we had the Harvey flooding and we had a couple of harsh winters where there was ice and snow so that’s impacted the timeline as well as supplies,” said York.
She says flooding will hopefully be a thing of the past, with the new building raised 6 inches from the ground.
“It would have to be like a historic flood for that building to be impacted again.” she said.
With this new facility, they’ve also added measures for increased security on the property, something that was an issue in year’s past.
Project engineer, David Neal says the project has been a long time coming.
In a day and age where everyone is on the go Welcome centers still seem to have a place in Louisiana.
The state currently runs 12 others, attracting at least 800,000 visitors annually.
Once completed the I-10 Welcome Center will be able to accommodate visitors by the bus loads with hopes of making a good first impression for the bayou state.
In addition, the new welcome center will be designed to become “dark sky” compliant, which will aid in reducing light pollution.
During the closure, tourist information can be accessed at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau
For a list of other rest areas available in Louisiana, click HERE.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.