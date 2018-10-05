Major multiple-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound moving into Orange, Texas

ORANGE, TX (KPLC) - Viewers are reporting that their cars are at a standstill on I-10 westbound as traffic moves towards Orange, Texas.
Orange Police Department says that several vehicles are involved in the accident. The interstate is shut down and they’re diverting traffic.
Traffic is backed up from Orange all the way back to Vinton. The Waze app reports that traffic is not moving. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
No injuries have been reported, according to OPD.
