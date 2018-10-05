Key senators undecided as Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh

Key senators undecided as Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at near sunset in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM | October 5, 2018 at 12:51 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 12:51 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is taking a crucial vote Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. Key GOP senators remain undecided amid allegations of sexual misconduct and intense protests dividing the nation.

The 53-year-old judge made what were in effect closing arguments by acknowledging that he became "very emotional" when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week. But in an op-ed published Thursday he insists he remains the same "hardworking, even-keeled" person as always.

Tensions are high at the Capitol, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead with little room for error. Republicans have a slim 51-49 hold on the Senate. A final vote is expected Saturday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP)
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, enters a secure underground room in the Capitol to see a new FBI background file on sexual allegations that have been made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, enters a secure underground room in the Capitol to see a new FBI background file on sexual allegations that have been made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)
A demonstrator protests against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and chant slogans during a rally in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
A demonstrator protests against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and chant slogans during a rally in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks to the media about the FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks to the media about the FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP)
A look at supplemental F.B.I. background investigation into the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. ; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;
A look at supplemental F.B.I. background investigation into the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. ; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm; (AP)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP) (AP)