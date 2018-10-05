Judge considers 120 pretrial motions in Daigle capital murder case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The record is sealed and even though there’s already a change of venue, a gag order is in place. So, even though the capital murder trial of Kevin Daigle is of major public interest, much of the information is unavailable to the public. Daigle is accused of the first degree murder of Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.
Court convened to consider 101 defense motions and 19 motions by the state filed so far, though many had already been resolved.
Since the record is sealed, the public and media have no way to see what is in those motions.
Judge Clayton Davis did rule in favor of a defense motion to prevent uniformed law enforcement officers from attending the trial as spectators.
The title of the motion says it's to prevent a show of force in the courtroom.
The judge also granted a defense motion seeking arrest records and convictions on all witnesses in the trial over the objection of the state.
And the judge granted a motion to prevent prosecutors from referring to Daigle with any non-human terms in arguments to the jury or statements to the press.
The judge will wait to rule on some of the motions and some will go to hearing though no date is set.
The trial is set for July 1. 2019 in Lafayette where they will have jury selection and then the evidence phase of the trial. If Daigle is found guilty as charged the trial will enter the penalty phase for jurors to decide if Daigle should be executed or receive life in prison.
