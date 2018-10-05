Have a city road concern? Here’s how to report it

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In the past year, where Prien Lake Road meets Country Club Road, there have been 8 accidents, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
Some of the people who live in that area, believe the intersection is unsafe. A concerned neighbor, Harold Zimmerman, saying anything to slow down traffic at that intersection would be a good idea.
“Right now, it’s a raceway, is what it is," Zimmerman said. “I travel that road every morning, sometimes during different parts of the day. You can see the people who are trying to turn off of that thing, you can see them struggle. You can see how they kind of take their lives in their own hands trying to turn there.”
But when there’s a street or intersection in your neighborhood you have concerns about, what do you do to make sure the issue is resolved?
Mike Huber, Director of Planning and Engineering, said if you have any concerns about a city street he recommends you do one thing.
“Go through your councilman, tell them, they’ll pass it on through the clerk of the council it’ll get to us and we’ll complete the study,” Huber said.
Huber said there are a number of different points during a study the city and state look at when deciding whether or not any traffic device from a stop light to stop sign should be added.
The city council voted to request the state do a study Wednesday night, which means there is no set timeline as to when the study might begin.
