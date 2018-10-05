Flying lessons increasingly in demand

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -There’s a projected shortage of pilots in the future-- which may mean opportunities for those looking for a career.
For some people-- once they learn to fly there is nothing else that compares, nothing else as much fun. Natalie Poulin and Brayden Ford are two of those and they are only teenagers.
"You take off and you leave all your worries and all your stress on the ground and you focus on one thing-- and that's flying the plane," said Natalie.
"Flying is the coolest feeling when you take off and you are just hanging out up there in the air. You just kind of feel untouchable," said Braydon.
Natalie and Braden are well on their way toward becoming licensed pilots and eventually hope to fly commercially.
They are students at Plane Simple flight school. Owner and instructor, Steve Thompson, says the business is taking off.
"We now operate under Plane Simple and we started training pilots without any advertising whatsoever and we are above 100% of capacity. A lot of people want to learn to fly and there's nobody to teach them. And there's a lot of people who want to ride in aircraft and have pilots fly them around and there's not enough to meet that demand," said Thompson.
Thompson expects salaries to continue to increase with demand--and he says it's a fulfilling career.
"It's fun. You never run out of things to learn about. And the pay, from the research that I’ve done, the compensation for airline pilots can go up as high as $300,000 and that's in the majors-- you know United, American and so forth," he said.
But he says there are many other flying jobs from pipeline patrol to fish spotters to flight instructors which he says his school is recruiting now.
Thompson says his youngest student is twelve years old.
