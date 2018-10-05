FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably hot; scattered weekend storms ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 70s with high humidity will make for another humid and unseasonably start on this October day with morning temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Through the morning, any patchy fog that forms will move out by mid-morning with bright sunshine sending temperatures up quickly into the 90s by early afternoon as heat index values top out in the triple digits.
The forecast calls for another high of 90 degrees today which would be the 4th day in a row of 90+ degree highs for Lake Charles. This streak of 90 degree days would continue into the weekend if not for increasing rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon to knock off a few degrees but it will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s. A couple isolated storms will develop later this afternoon but a higher 50% chance of those can be expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
The weather should cooperate for high school football tonight as any of the isolated storms that develop today ending by game time. Expect temperatures in the in lower 80s at kickoff and dropping into the upper 70s by the 4th quarter with only a small 10% rain chances prior to kickoff. Saturday afternoon tailgaters should expect to dodge some storms tomorrow but look for those storms to again be winding down closer to kickoff of the McNeese game Saturday evening against Abilene Christian.
An upper level ridge remains strong over the eastern U.S. and sets up a continuance of our hot and humid weather into much of next week while our attention begins to turn toward the Gulf for possible tropical development. There is an area of broad low pressure over the western Caribbean that will need to be monitored for some better organization by early next week as it crosses the Yucatan and into the Gulf. We won’t have a clear picture of the exact details on this organization for at least the next 2 to 3 days as computer models are outputting a low confidence forecast with regards to strength and eventual track.
Regardless of what may happen over the weekend, any impacts to the northern Gulf Coast would not happen until late next week, so it’s certainly something to watch for now but we should not be too concerned at this point until something develops and poses a real threat to the area. Remember to follow trusted sources for weather information such as the KPLC First Alert Stormteam who will keep you updated over the next several days.
