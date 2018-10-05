FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably hot; scattered weekend storms ahead

An upper level ridge remains strong over the eastern U.S. and sets up a continuance of our hot and humid weather into much of next week while our attention begins to turn toward the Gulf for possible tropical development. There is an area of broad low pressure over the western Caribbean that will need to be monitored for some better organization by early next week as it crosses the Yucatan and into the Gulf. We won’t have a clear picture of the exact details on this organization for at least the next 2 to 3 days as computer models are outputting a low confidence forecast with regards to strength and eventual track.