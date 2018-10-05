FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher rain chances over the weekend while the tropics become active

I know we have a lot of events this weekend. The hope is that the rain will hold off, or at least be limited. Unfortunately, I have the rain chances up to 60% on Saturday and Sunday. There will be more rain likely in the afternoon, which is why I put the rain chances up. With the rain around, that will keep the temperatures in the 80s and out of the 90s. The good news is that the rain should come to an end in time for McNeese.