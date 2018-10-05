FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher rain chances over the weekend while the tropics become active

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Friday will have more isolated showers in the afternoon. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon. I have a 30% chance of rain today. It should not be a washout, nor should everyone see rain. Temperatures should still get near the 90 degree mark.
I am optimistic that the rain will come to an end in time for Friday night football. Most of the computer models agree that the rain will have either moved off to the west or rained itself out. Therefore, I don’t think you need an umbrella if you are heading out to any games. The only thing you will have to contend with is the heat. Temperatures should still be in the 80s around game time.
Overnight, it should be another nice night. There will not be many clouds around, so it will be nice and clear. It will still be warm and muggy, though. The temperature should only cool down to the lower to mid 70s. There could be some patchy fog in a couple areas. It should be a nice start to the weekend.
I know we have a lot of events this weekend. The hope is that the rain will hold off, or at least be limited. Unfortunately, I have the rain chances up to 60% on Saturday and Sunday. There will be more rain likely in the afternoon, which is why I put the rain chances up. With the rain around, that will keep the temperatures in the 80s and out of the 90s. The good news is that the rain should come to an end in time for McNeese.
Next week, not much will change. There will be more rain and scattered storms. The rain chances will be at 40%. At times during the day on Monday and Tuesday, there could be heavy downpours. The rain will be scattered, so it should not be a washout, but you should watch out for any street flooding. Temperatures will be held in check thanks to the rain.
Still no sign of a cold front coming anytime soon. There is a ridge of high pressure sitting over the southeast region. That is preventing any cold fronts from moving to the south. That is also why we have such warm temperatures. Until that ridge breaks down or moves away, no cold front will be heading in our direction.
In the tropics, Leslie is back to a tropical storm in the Atlantic. Leslie will linger around in the open water for the next few days. We are also watching an area in the southern Caribbean where there should be some slow development. As of now, there is no threat to the United States. We will continue to monitor the tropics.
