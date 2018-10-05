Debut of SpaceX, Boeing crew capsules off until next year

FILE - This undated photo made available by NASA on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 shows, from left, Sunita Williams, Josh Cassada, Eric Boe, Nicole Mann, Christopher Ferguson, Douglas Hurley, Robert Behnken, Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover standing in front of mockups of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsules at the Johnson Space Center in Texas. In October 2018, NASA said that the first commercial test flights have slipped from late 2018 into 2019. (NASA via AP)