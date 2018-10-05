CPSO: Female accomplice to first-degree rape arrested

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A woman that has been indicted on first-degree rape charges has been arrested, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sarah Joi Laird, 35, of Westlake, was indicted on a charge of principal to first-degree rape. Sarah Laird aided and abetted Jeremy Laird, her husband, according to the indictment.
Jeremy is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2017. The alleged incidents happened between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 1, 2017, according to the indictment.
The victim told detectives that Laird was informed about the inappropriate sexual contact and did not report it to law enforcement, says Myers.
On October 4, Jeremy and Sarah were indicted by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury. A warrant was issued for Sarah’s arrest. She has been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of principal to first-degree rape. Her bond is set at $300,000.
It is not the first time Sarah Laird has faced similar charges. In 2016, she was indicted on a charge of principal to first-degree rape. Authorities said Sarah Laird, then Sarah Breaux, knew that her then-husband, Eric Breaux, was raping a 12-year-old girl. Eric Breaux remains jailed, awaiting trial.
KPLC is working to get an update on Sarah Laird’s status in the 2016 case.
