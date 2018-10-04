Westlake woman indicted on charges of incident behavior with a juvenile

Westlake woman indicted on charges of incident behavior with a juvenile
By Johnathan Manning | October 4, 2018 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 1:48 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury indicted a Westlake woman Thursday on charges related to her alleged sexual contact with a juvenile.

Lacie Chere Olivier, 34, is accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile, beginning when the juvenile was 14, between Jan. 1, 2015, and June 27, 2018.

The grand jury indicted Olivier on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of sexual battery.

Olivier is being held on $45,000 bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center.

