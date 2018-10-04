Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 6



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2018 record: 3-2

Week five Ranking: No. 1

The Greyhounds remain at the top following another blowout. Welsh pounded Erath, 41-12 behind a big game on the ground from Jerome Hebert (182 yards, two touchdowns) and Jaheim Simon (136 yards, two touchdowns). The Hounds have a stiff test vs. Jennings this week in the Jeff Davis battle. I doubt the result will affect next week's Top 7 List because Jennings should win based on class, but if Welsh does, there is nowhere else to rise.

Jennings has won three straight to make me look less crazy for sticking with the Dogs for as I did. The Bulldogs rallied past Washington-Marion in the third quarter to win at the TeePee, 24-20. Running back Darrian Achane busted off a couple of long touchdowns runs as he totaled over 200 yards vs. a defense that likely will have three division one athletes. As mentioned above, Welsh is on the schedule next as the Dogs will be hoping for revenge from a year ago.

Iota moves up to the third spot, just a hair behind Jennings. If the Bulldogs can continue their streak and remain undefeated, they'll surpass Jennings on the list no matter what the other Dogs do. Last week Iota handed another team a double-digit beat down. The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents 200-50 through five games. The passing game was working vs. Mamou as Trae Rambin threw for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Crowley is next on the list and should prove to be a tough test.

The Bucs fall down the list after falling on their face vs. Acadiana. Barbe posted four giveaways against Rams with all four resulting in touchdowns. Acadiana its muscles in the 50-21 win. The Bucs now must regroup to save their district season. If the Buccaneers want to repeat as district champs, they'll have to get some help from likely Sulphur or Sam Houston. Sulphur is next on the schedule and it couldn't come at a better time for Barbe as the Bucs need a jolt following a blowout loss.

Leesville continued its strong season on Friday with a 41-26 revenge win over Rayne. The Wolves beat the Wampus Cats twice in 2017, including in the second round of the playoffs. Running back D'ante Gallashaw posted his third straight 100-yard rushing game, putting up 150 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Duwon Tolbert meanwhile has at least 90 yards in three games and he scored a pair of touchdowns on Friday.

The Blazers remain undefeated and continued their dark horse run through the district. The second half of the schedule is where we will really find out more about the Blazers with games against Notre Dame, Iowa, Washington-Marion and Jennings. Up to this point, however, LCCP has answered every challenge. On Friday against St. Louis, the Blazers trailed in the first half vs the Saints on a couple of occasions, but LCCP didn't back down in the 27-18 win. The Blazers' running back duo put up good numbers again as Orenthal Lewis and D'Marcus Miller each rushed for 100 yards and combined for three touchdowns. That consistent running game and big-play passing game continues to make them a threat in the district.

The Broncos charge into the last spot with a couple of opportunities in the upcoming weeks to rise in the rankings. Big Sam handled business vs. Comeaux as the Broncos are 5-0 for the first time since 1995. What makes the 35-8 win over the Spartans more impressive is that Sam Houston turned the ball over three times in the first half. The Broncos can't make mistakes like that vs. Acadiana and expect to win, but that's a correctable mistake. Gerron Duhon continued his stellar season by rushing for 181 yards and adding 59 more yards receiving. He scored four total touchdowns in the win. We also saw the SHHS defense come up with a big performance. The Broncos have only allowed more than 21 points once this season.



Next three up: Basile Bearcats (3-2), Kinder Yellow Jackets (3-2), Rosepine Eagles (5-0)

Best team performance from Week 5: Lake Arthur Tigers