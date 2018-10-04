Sulphur museum employee accused of raping art student

SULPHUR , LA (KPLC) - The creative director of a local museum has been arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a student to whom he was teaching art classes.
Eric Manuel, 40, was arrested on counts of third-degree rape and indecent behavior with juvenile. Manuel is the creative director at the Brimstone Museum and Henning Cultural Museum.
Authorities with the Sulphur Police Department say they believe there may be more victims. Police Chief Lewis Coats asked anyone with information to contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550. Det. Briscoe is the lead investigator.
Sulphur police began investigating after receiving a report on Oct. 2, from a woman, now an adult, who said Manuel sexually assaulted her when she attended art classes at cultural center as a high-schooler, according to information from Capt. Jason Gully.
Coats said she was 16 at the time.
Detectives executed search warrants at the museum and Manuel’s home, arresting him at his residence.
Manuel is being held at the Sulphur jail, but is expected to be transported to Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.