Sulphur gas station accused of having contaminated gas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - One Sulphur gas station shut down their premium gas supply after receiving complaints of contaminated gas.
This picture was taken by a customer that says the gas he received at the Circle K on Highway 90 and Maple Street was 80-percent water.
Mead’s automotive owner John Wells says it’s a major problem after heavy rains.
“Gasoline floats on water, what happens is when you get a tank full of water, it will such the water through the pump,” Wells said. “What happens is the motor shuts down it will not run.”
The customer who wants to remain anonymous, says he did not get a mile down the road after receiving the gas. He then called the store, which in turn reported the incident to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
“They self-reported which is something we really like,” department Commissioner Mike Strain said. “When we find these matters its best that we get on them right away.”
The department says the contamination was isolated to the premium gas tank.
“It’s my understanding that there was a problem with the fill cap on the high octane tank,” Strain said. “The cap was not put back on the tank properly.”
Commissioner Strain says the store is working to fix the problem.
“We test it, have the tanks cleaned out, we put some more fuel in there and test it again,” Strain said. “And then if everything is fine, we are good to go.”
As for the customer, he’s looking for reimbursement for his vehicle as the bill can be a hefty one.
“I’ve seen gasoline vehicle anywhere from two to three hundred up to a thousand,” Wells said. “I’ve seen diesel motors in the six and seven thousand dollar range.”
Wells says there is no way of knowing you are getting clean gas unless you take a sample. A good rule of thumb.
“Stick with one supplier that you have good luck with, and if you do have a problem go back and talk to that owner or that service station,” Wells said. “Most of your name brand stations around here, they don’t have a lot of issues with this, but it can happen to anybody.”
We did reach out to the Circle K and they declined to comment on the incident. We also called their corporate office and have not heard back.
Wells says another good tip is keep receipts from recent fill ups to help pinpoint a gas station, should you encounter a problem.
If you have any suspicions about your gas, the number for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry can be found on any gas pump.
