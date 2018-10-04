Sports Person of the Week: Sunny Woodcock

The last few years Sunny reached All-American status as she received medals in 3 AAU Junior Olympic Games. She finished 7th in the nation in 2017 in Detroit and had 5th place finishes in 2016 and 2018. She holds the 9 and 11 year old javelin records in the region with throws of 50′ 3″ in 2016 and 83′ 2″ this year. Having achieved these feats at such a young age, Sunny along with her coaches know that there are even greater things in store.