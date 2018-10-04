Sports Person of the Week: Sunny Woodcock

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
Although she is young, Sunny Woodcock has the work ethic of a professional. The eleven-year-old is a javelin star and has received numerous accolades in her short career.
“The first time I threw it I felt this is what I wanted to do and I just had a special thing for it.” Woodcock said.
The last few years Sunny reached All-American status as she received medals in 3 AAU Junior Olympic Games. She finished 7th in the nation in 2017 in Detroit and had 5th place finishes in 2016 and 2018. She holds the 9 and 11 year old javelin records in the region with throws of 50′ 3″ in 2016 and 83′ 2″ this year. Having achieved these feats at such a young age, Sunny along with her coaches know that there are even greater things in store.
“Anytime I doubt her, challenge her, or set a limit for her of what I think she can achieve she surpasses it”, said Joshua Underwood, coach of the Bayou Young Runners.
“This year my goal is probably 100 feet, I’m gonna shoot for it, even if I don’t get it I’m going to be excited and happy”, Woodcock said.
With her strong work ethic and support system that includes her parents Julie and Lynn, there is no doubt that one day she could grace the Olympic stage.
“It’s all her you know the dedication shows, I haven’t seen many 11 or 12 year olds at this level that go out and throw like this. As long as she keeps training and keeps her mind on the right track, the sky is the limit”, Billy Christian, Bayou Young Runners Assistant Coach said.
