Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in burglary case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in solving a burglary and theft case that took place on Ideal Cement Road in Westlake.
The sheriff’s office says they responded to the business on September 11, 2018 and reviewed video surveillance showing that an unknown man gained access into the business around midnight on September 10 and stole approximately $1,500 worth of tools.
The surveillance video also showed the man inside the business for about 2 hours before loading up the tools in a car and leaving the scene.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding this case or anyone who can identify the suspect to contact lead detective Ross Vartuli at 491-7981 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
