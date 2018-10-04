Registered sex offender indicted in rape of 14-year-old girl, woman indicted as accomplice

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A registered sex offender was indicted Thursday on first-degree rape and sexual battery charges.
Jeremy Keith Laird, 41, of Lake Charles, is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2017. The alleged incidents happened between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 1, 2017, according to the indictment.
A woman, Sarah Joi Laird, 35, was indicted on a charge of principal to first-degree rape. Sarah Laird aided and abetted Jeremy Laird, according to the indictment.
The indictment did not specify the relationship between Jeremy Laird and Sarah Laird.
Jeremy Laird was arrested in August and is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on $200,000 bond. Sarah Laird has not yet been arrested.
Jeremy Laird’s registered sex offender status stems from a carnal knowledge of a juvenile conviction in 1999.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.