Authorities say man accused in fatal Oberlin hit-and-run flees to Honduras

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) - The Oberlin Police Department is searching for a man allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on La. 165, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert with Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Oberlin Police Department sent a plea for anyone with information after the accident on September 8, says Hebert. The victim, Calvin Joseph Reed, was pronounced dead at the scene. On September 13, OPD received a tip.
Hebert says after reviewing footage from the Valero gas station near the accident, investigator’s noticed a blue suburban that Reed passed by just moments before the accident. The vehicle matched description from the tip.
Police believe the driver, Efrain Castellanos, 40, fled the country to Honduras, Hebert says. The FBI is working to capture Castellanos and extradite him back to the U.S. The other man questioned was cleared from all involvement and admitted taking him to the airport.
Castellanos may face charges of one count of operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the U.S., one count of hit-and-run, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of driver must be licensed, and one count of no insurance.
Grady Haynes, Police Chief for the Oberlin Police Department says the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Department investigators, East Baton Rouge Homicide Division, the Oberlin Police Department, and the FBI are continuing to work together to bring the fugitive to justice.
