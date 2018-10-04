Kevin Daigle capital murder pre-trial hearing underway

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A judge has ruled that uniformed officers will not be allowed to attend court proceedings as spectators in the trial of Kevin Daigle.
Daigle is the man accused of killing Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent and Daigle’s roommate, Blake L. Brewer. The state is seeking the death penalty for the first-degree murder charge for Trooper Vincent’s death. There are an estimated 100 defense motions being heard in the case today but the judge has sealed the record.
Judge Clayton Davis has also reimposed a gag order in the case, which means the parties can’t talk to the media.
