Honduras man arrested for alleged rape in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Honduras man working in the Lake Charles area was arrested in connection with an alleged rape, according to Cpl. Larry Moss with the Lake Charles Police Department.
LCPD detectives began the investigation on Sat. Sept. 29, after receiving a complaint of a rape at a local motel. Responding officers spoke with the victim who was later transported to a local hospital.
Cpl. David Bray determined the suspect was working in the Lake Charles area and he was later identified to be Osman Alvarado-Martinez.
Martinez has been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and is facing a third-degree rape charge. Martinez’s bond has been set at $250,000. He is currently being held on a federal immigration detainer as an illegal immigrant from Honduras.
