Fort Polk holds 25th Remembrance Ceremony for Battle of Mogadishu

FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday marked the 25th anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu, considered the deadliest fire fight United States Forces had faced since Vietnam.
The 15-hour battle left 19 Americans dead and 73 injured from a force of originally around 100 solders who held off more than 1,000 enemies after a coordinated ambush.
Among those who died were Master Sergeant Gary Gordon and Sergeant First Class Randy Shughart.
According to Fort Polk, Gordon served as a sniper team leader for the United States Special Operations Command with Task Force Rangers in Mogadishu, Somalia. His sniper team, of which Shughart was a member, provided precision fire from the lead helicopter during an assault and at two helicopter crash sites - all while subjected to intense fire from automatic weapons and rocket-propelled grenades.
When Gordon and Shughart learned that ground forces were not immediately available to secure the second helicopter crash site, both volunteered to go to protect the four critically wounded personnel, despite the overwhelming number of enemies closing in.
After requesting three times, both soldiers were allowed to perform the volunteer mission. Both fought through intense small arms fire from the enemy to reach the critically injured crew. Both pulled the pilot and other crew members from the aircraft and established a perimeter which put Gordon and Shughart in vulnerable positions.
Both used their long range rifles and side arms to hold off the enemy until they both ran out of ammunition. They recovered weapons from the wrecked helicopter and began using them. They gave ammunition to the pilot and radioed for help before traveling around the perimeter, holding off the enemy.
Shughart was killed after running out of ammunition. According to the pilot, Gordon returned to the wreck to recover a rifle, handing it to the pilot with the last five rounds of ammunition, and said “Good luck." Then, armed with his pistol, Gordon continued to fight off enemies until he was fatally wounded.
“I doubt very much that on this day 25 years ago, Master Sergeant Gary Gordon and Sergeant First Class Randall Shughart knew the immeasurable contributions they were about to make," says Colonel David Gargner. "They simply saw fellow American soldiers and requested, rather than demanded, help. They exemplify the Ranger Creed, quote, I will never leave a fallen comrade behind to fall into the hands of the enemy.”
Chief Warrant Officer Five Randolph W. Jones, retired, was there in Somalia 25 years ago.
“This day October 3, 1993...This was a day of many cases of uncommon valor.”
Many consider the Battle of Mogadishu to be the most intense urban combat since Vietnam. The Army changed its approach to urban combat after this fight.
JRTC and Fort Polk held their 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in honor of both soldiers at their Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain, or MOUT site that is named after them.
At the Shughart-Gordon MOUT site, the changes to how the Army approaches combat training operations is currently being taught there, as it has for over two decades.
“I can’t put into words the deep admiration I have for Randy and Gary, as well as the last 25 years you’ve continued to meet here and recognize their contributions,” says Jones.
Both received the Medal of Honor posthumously.
