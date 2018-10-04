Former Grant Parish D.A. campaigns for unanimous jury verdicts

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -In a month voters will go to the polls and decide if Louisiana should change its constitution to require unanimous votes in criminal jury verdicts -- those verdicts right now allow a verdict if at least ten agree.
A former Louisiana district attorney is on the campaign trail in support of that change.
Except for capital cases-- Louisiana allows juries to reach a verdict once at least ten jurors agree. That is, the vote does not have to unanimous.
But that will change if amendment number two is approved by voters.
Former Grant Parish D.A. Ed Tarpley told members of a local civic club-- it’s time--especially because of the law’s origins.
“In 1880, the only reason why the law was passed, was to make it easier to convict African Americans,” said Tarpley.
“This is a watershed moment for our state. This is a real turning point for Louisiana to send a message to the rest of the nation that we love liberty, that we love justice and that we love fairness,” he said.
Tarpley says if all twelve don't agree to convict-- there is reasonable doubt.
“How can you say a person has been convicted beyond a reasonable doubt if one or two people on the jury still have doubt. It simply doesn't make sense,” said Tarpley.
He believes unanimous juries would result in fewer wrongful convictions.
But some fear there would be more hung juries and cases that would have to be retried causing greater expense and more delays.
For example, Woodrow Karey, who indisputedly shot and killed a pastor in front of his congregation was found not guilty by a non-unanimous jury.
Under the proposed amendment, that would have been a mistrial and he would likely have been retried.
Tarpley explains the law would only apply to crimes committed After January 1.
“Only crimes that were committed January 1 2019 and forward. So, in other words, it’s not retroactive and that was a very important issue.”
Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier opposes amendment two.
He says he would support it if someone could demonstrate unanimous verdicts are more reliable.
And DeRosier says, if the amendment passes, the federal courts may rule in a way that opens the flood gates for new trials for those already convicted by non-unanimous juries.
“My biggest concern is that no matter what the statute says relative to retroactivity, if a federal judge rules that it creates a “liberty interest” that it may be held to be retroactive opening the flood gates for new trials for people who have already been convicted by non-unanimous juries,” said DeRosier.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.