FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances are limited for now, but increase this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The rain chances will start to go back up today. I have a 30% chance for a few isolated afternoon storms. It will not be a washout, nor do I think everyone will see rain. The temperature will still be warm since there will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but a few places could see the 90 degree mark.
This evening will still have a few clouds around. The little bit of rain we had today will clear away. Quickly after sunset, the showers will dissipate and will die out. The temperature will still be very warm but will be cooling down after sunset. We should have a nice evening along with a nice sunset.
Overnight, it should be another nice night. There will not be many clouds around, so it will be nice and clear. It will still be warm and muggy, though. The temperature should only cool down to the lower to mid 70s. It should be a nice start to the day on Thursday.
Friday will have more isolated showers in the afternoon. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon. Keep an umbrella handy on this day to be on the safe side. I am optimistic about the rain coming to an end in time for Friday night football, though. Temperatures should still get near the 90 degree mark.
Next weekend, the rain chances will continue. I have the rain chances up to 40% on Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, it will not be a washout. Instead, the rain will be scattered, and not everyone will see rain. With the little bit of rain, that will keep the temperatures in the 80s and out of the 90s.
Next week, not much will change. There will be more rain and scattered storms. The rain chances will stay at 40%. At times during the day on Monday and Tuesday, there could be heavy downpours. The rain will be scattered, so it should not be a washout. Temperatures will be held in chance thanks to the rain.
I know we all want that long awaited cold front to arrive and bring cooler temperatures. Based on the long-range models, there is no indication a cold front is on its way. Basically, the entire southeast region will remain warm with above average temperatures for the next couple weeks.
In the tropics, Leslie is now a hurricane in the Atlantic. Leslie will linger around in the open water for the next few days. We are also watching an area in the southern Caribbean where there might be some slow development. As of now, there is no threat to the United States.
