FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few afternoon storms

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The weather will largely cooperate for your morning commute short of some patchy areas of fog that will develop closer to sunrise. Don’t expect temperatures to drop much below to middle 70s in a lot of areas this morning as our sultry summer feel continues which will again make for a hot day ahead. Rain looks to continue to hold off through most of the morning except for a few coastal showers as the bulk of the rain stays offshore.
Through the morning, a mix of sun and clouds will drive temperatures up to around 90 by early afternoon before setting off a round of scattered thunderstorms about the time school dismisses and you are driving home from work. A couple of heavier downpours in the stronger storms will be possible along with lightning but no severe weather is expected. This summer scenario will repeat itself over the next several days.
Friday will be a repeat of today’s weather with about a 30% chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. These storms will likely end by the time high school football games kick off in the evening but will be around earlier in the day, so make sure to watch out for lightning as a couple could hang around through sunset. Highs tomorrow are back up to 90 with heat index values approaching 100 by afternoon.
With several outdoor events this weekend, the best time to get those in would be the morning hours as scattered afternoon storms will be the rule this weekend as an abundance of tropical air combines with daytime heating to set off scattered storms forming each afternoon. Rain chances are at 40% both Saturday and Sunday, and hopefully these don’t affect the McNeese game for a 3rd time, but a couple could again hang around through sunset. Take that into account especially if you are heading out to the tailgate earlier in the afternoon.
The tropics continue to bear watching over the next several days as a broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean could move into a better environment for organization as wind shear relaxes a bit next week. The consensus is that any low that forms could drift into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week but there is no definitive agreement amongst the computer models this will occur, but we will continue to monitor this pattern and any trends in the models over the days ahead and keep you updated. The earliest we would need to be concerned would be late next week, if anything were to develop at all.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
