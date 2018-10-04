FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few afternoon storms

The tropics continue to bear watching over the next several days as a broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean could move into a better environment for organization as wind shear relaxes a bit next week. The consensus is that any low that forms could drift into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week but there is no definitive agreement amongst the computer models this will occur, but we will continue to monitor this pattern and any trends in the models over the days ahead and keep you updated. The earliest we would need to be concerned would be late next week, if anything were to develop at all.