CPSO looking for women accused of using lost debit card

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Detectives are searching for women in connection with an alleged theft, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A victim lost his debit card around August 16, says Myers. Detectives learned that that same evening, the card was used several times to make fraudulent charges at a grocery store on La. 171 in Lake Charles. CPSO received a complaint of fraudulent activity on September 11.
Myers says detectives saw on the surveillance video that the suspects were dropped off in a white F-150 but left in a red SUV.
CPSO asks anyone with information to call lead Detective Edward Curol at 491-3725.
