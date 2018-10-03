Teachers union sues student loan servicer Navient

"Brazen, inexcusable servicing breakdowns left (teachers) still under a mound of debt, unable to put anything aside for their children or their family, but now with no end in sight," said Seth Frotman, the former student loan ombudsman for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Frotman, once the top government official for student loans, left the bureau in August out of frustration in how the CFPB, now under the control of President Donald Trump's appointees, has been handling of student loan issues.