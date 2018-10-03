Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: 10.2.18

Joseph Brent Ferguson, 38, Westlake: Direct contempt of court.

Yea Hiranthoom, 49, Lake Charles: Automobile insurance policies. Bond: $5,000.

David Lee Babcock, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,500.

Madalin Nicole Wilder, 21, Jennings: Theft of goods under $500. Bond: $1,500.

Sammual Joseph Flott, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Lionel Joseph Peschier II, 48, Sulphur: Prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court, attempt and conspiracy, federal detainer.

Garry Richard, 37, Dequincy: Federal Detainer.

Troy A Medley, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

William Joseph Frank, 30, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Anthony James Williams, 29, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, theft less than $1,000.

David McClendon Dotson, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Brian J Sapia, 38, Sulphur: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, direct contempt of court.

Anthony Joseph Brown, 58, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.

Joshua Ray Price, 36, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Rolton Maurice Taylor, 36, Bessemer, AL: Following vehicles, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs with intent.

Michael Aaron Watkins, 21, Sulphur: Probation violation. Serving time.

Christopher Jermaine Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, direct contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.

Christopher Dale Lane, 45, Lake Charles: Tail lamps, possession of drugs.

Kenneth Montgomery Pattum, 28, Jennings: Probation detainer, resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D., attempted second degree murder, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $720,000.

Ayden Gabriel Olander, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Serving time.

Devan Shay Green, 27, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000. Bond: $45,000.

Keri Joe Matthews, 34, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000, theft less than $1,000, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary. Bond: $170,000.

Morgan Elizabeth Miller, 23, Westlake: Theft less than $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple burglary.

Santana Nashell Trahan, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, theft less than $1,000.

Abby Layne Chaisson, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Rashawn Deon Sonnier, 20, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, probation detainer.

