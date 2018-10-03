Road work to impact traffic on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two projects will impact traffic on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish this month, according to Louisiana DOTD.
Both projects are set to begin on Sunday, Oct. 14.
First, the I-10 West on ramp at La. 97 in Jennings will be closed thru Dec. 14, 2018.
A detour route will use North Frontage Road and La. 26.
The closure is necessary to replace existing pavement and guardrail on I-10 under the La. 97 overpass.
Second, I-10 eastbound and westbound from the Welsh exit to the Acadia Parish line will have alternating lane closures beginning Oct. 14, 2018, until Feb. 15, 2019, as follows:
Monday – Thursday: 7 p.m to 5 a.m. Friday: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday: 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
These closures are necessary to replace the roadway surfacing and striping.
