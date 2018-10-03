Pitkin man arrested for arson, additional crimes

PITKIN, LA (KPLC) - A Pitkin man is accused of burglarizing a house and then setting it on fire, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal Facebook page.
LAOSFM deputies were contacted by Allen Parish Fire District 3 to assist with determining the origin and cause of a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Carol Road on Oct. 2.
When investigators arrived on the scene, the home had burned to the ground with only the roof remaining.
According to a neighbor, they were awakened by the sound of an explosion and called 911 when they discovered the house on fire.
Nathan Martin, 31, was reportedly discovered sitting in one of two vehicles parked in a field near the burning home. Between the vehicles and the home was a trail of property belonging to the homeowner, who had been out of town for several days.
When Martin was taken into custody, he was allegedly wearing clothes identified as belonging to the homeowner of the burned house.
Martin was charged with one count of simple arson. The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office also booked Martin on the charges of stolen things and trespassing.
Martin was taken to the Allen Parish Jail.
