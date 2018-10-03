Pitkin man allegedly burglarizes home to raise money to buy meth, burns house to ground

PITKIN, LA (KPLC) - A Pitkin man allegedly burglarized a house to raise funds to get an eight ball of meth, then burned it down, all while wearing the homeowner’s clothes, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to an early morning house fire in Pitkin on Oct. 2. When deputies arrived at the house it had already burned to the ground, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert. The owner of the house was on an out-of-state hunting trip.
Nathan Dean Martin, 31, was wearing the homeowner’s clothes and sitting in the homeowner’s vehicle in a nearby field, according to information from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. There was a trail of the homeowner’s property between the house and the two vehicles parked in the field.
Martin told investigators he only took items needed to buy an eight ball of meth, Hebert said.
Martin allegedly stole firearms, money, jewelry, cameras, knives, and other items, which were recovered, Hebert said.
A neighbor called 911 when they were awakened by the sound of an explosion and saw the house on fire. When investigators arrived, only the roof remained.
Martin was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on the following charges:
- Criminal trespassing
- Illegal possession of stolen things
- 3 counts of unauthorized use of a movable
- Criminal damage to property
- Theft between $750 and $5000
- Possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- Simple burglary
- Theft under $750
- Theft of a firearm
- Possession of methamphetamine
Martin is also facing a charge of simple arson from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Martin’s bond has not been set.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.